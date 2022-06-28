United Way Cass-Clay School Supply Drive begins

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s never too early to get your back-to-school supplies as United Way is starting up another supply drive.

From now through the end of July, United Way of Cass-Clay is asking the public to donate school supplies or money for underprivileged youth across the region.

You can donate at any First International Bank, all Gate City Banks, Marvin Windows in Fargo, Scheels Arena and near the food court at West Acres.

Kids will get a full backpack featuring pencils, erasers, folders, binders, glue and more.

“The people needing help may be standing next to you at the checkout in the grocery store. They might be sitting next to your child or you at a choir concert or maybe in a vehicle beside you at a stop light. We ask everyone who’s making ends meet, who’s getting by, if they can give through this school supply drive to help maybe one of their neighbors who’s struggling,” Vice President of Community Impact at United Way Cass-Clay Thomas Hill said.

With inflation skyrocketing, they’re expecting a greater demand for supplies and will need the community’s support to ensure every child has the same opportunity to succeed.