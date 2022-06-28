Victim of Vehicle Fire Near Buffalo, N.D. Identified

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Cass County authorities identify the victim of a vehicle fire on Sunday along I-94.

He is 36-year-old Matthew Knight of Greenville, Ohio.

Knight’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Grand Forks for an autopsy.

Multiple first responders arrived at the scene near mile marker 313, just southwest of Buffalo, around 9 Sunday morning to find his vehicle on fire.

Knight was pulled from the vehicle and immediately given CPR but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.