Grand Farms Buys Land Near Casselton For Innovation Facility

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Farm unveils the location of its future Innovation Facility site.

The property is on the southwest corner of exit 328 off I-94, about two miles west of Casselton.

Grand Farm has been deploying AgTech projects on donated land south of Fargo since its launch in 2019.

The land purchase will allow them to continue to expand projects and research into agriculture technology.

In February, the North Dakota Department of Commerce selected Grand Farm for a $10 million Autonomous Agriculture Technology Matching Grant to advance farming techniques.