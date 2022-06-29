Space Development Agency Ground Operations Ribbon Cutting at GFAFB

Sen. Kevin Cramer Attends After Emergency Surgery on His Hand A Week Ago

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota’s congressional delegation makes a stop in Grand Forks for a ribbon cutting at Grand Forks Air Force Base.

It is where the Space Development Agency’s first Ground Operations and Integration Center will be located.

The center will operate and control multiple-layer satellite operations for missile warning, tracking, and defense.

It was also one of the first public appearances by Sen. Kevin Cramer since a boulder rolled over his hand while doing yardwork in Bismarck.

Two fingers on his right hand are still bandaged after he had emergency surgery more than a week ago.