Poultry exhibition ban ends in Minnesota

(KVRR/KFGO) — The Minnesota Board of Animal Health is ending a temporary poultry exhibition ban.

Animal health officials first enacted the ban in April.

The ban included all poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions, and other events where live poultry and susceptible birds were brought together and then dispersed. Dr. Dale Lauer with the University of Minnesota Poultry Testing Lab in Willmar says the lifting of the ban is good news for kids who are ready to show off their turkeys, chickens, ducks, and geese.

Lauer says it has been more than a month since the last case of bird flu was detected in a commercial or backyard poultry flock.