Cycling group stop in Fargo on cross country trek for MS patients

More than 4 thousand miles and 15 states, these cyclists are making the trek across the United States for a good cause.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Bike the U.S. for MS is a nationwide fundraiser raising money for those who struggle with Multiple Sclerosis while doubling as a marathon bike ride.

The Northern Tier began their journey in May in Ben Harbor, Maine and their goal is to keep pedaling east to west across the Northern part of the country until they reach Seattle.

According to one cyclist, it’s the most cost-effective way to travel the United States via bike and he says that’s why when someone agrees to join the ride, they’re already invested in patients with MS and a 4 thousand mile ride to top it off.

“Even if you wanted to do it just as a cost-effective way to cross the country, you become involved with the patients. So, we do donation days. It’s amazing the relationships you can build with people with MS in a matter of two hours or four hours being with them,” says cyclist Randy Lear.

The Plymouth Congregational Church in Fargo is hosting the cyclists overnight for shelter and nutrition.

“By supporting this group that is raising awareness and money for MS across the country, we’re able to expand our missions on a more global scale,” says Cynthia Mohr of the Plymouth Congregational Church in Fargo.

Lear is grateful for the opportunity to do something he loves while making a difference.

“There’s a lot of people you don’t see on a daily basis who suffer from whatever it’s gonna be. Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis whether it’s anything. These people, we get to meet them, we get to talk to them, we get to work with them. We get to know them on a personal level. It’s just very rewarding,” Lear said.

The Northern Tier has raised more than 52 thousand dollars.

You can get involved by clicking here.