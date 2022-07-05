North Dakota Program Offers Help To Homeowners Struggling Due To Pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A new program in North Dakota is helping homeowners who are struggling financially due to the pandemic.

ND Help for Homeowners can help those who qualify with past-due mortgage payments and other housing costs.

The program is for those who lost income due to underlying health conditions, long-term COVID-19 complications, unemployment or reduced work hours and other financial hardships.

You can take part in more than one program but assistance cannot go over 40 thousand dollars.

The eligibility criteria also varies.

Learn more about applying at North Dakota Department of Human Services or online at: applyforhelp.nd.gov.