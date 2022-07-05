Trying to find pets after fireworks

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The aftermath of the Fourth of July holiday has some pet-owners looking for their loved ones after the loud fireworks.

Moorhead Police Department was dispatched to more than 60 fireworks complaints over the weekend

More than half were on the Fourth.

West Fargo Police say 37 people called in for fireworks complaints while Fargo had more than 170 complaints.

No tickets or arrests were made.

A community service officer says if Fargo police find a lost pet, they will send them to the Fargo Animal Pound.

“The city does have pet registrations. Basically, anything 6 months or older for cats and dogs do require a city license which can be purchased at most of the local vets in town or at our city auditor’s office. They’re five dollars per pet,” says Sara Fix, a Fargo Community Service Officer.

She says the Facebook page “Fargo/Moorhead Lost & Found Pets” is helping many pet-owners find their pets.

You can find that page by clicking here.