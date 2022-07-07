Derek Chauvin sentenced to 20 1/2 years for violating George Floyd’s civil rights

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 245 months in prison on Thursday after reaching a plea agreement on federal charges he violated George Floyd’s civil rights, as well as those of a Black teenager.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who murdered Floyd, to about 20 1/2 years, saying he doesn’t know why Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck until he died and he will be punished. Chauvin will also have to pay restitution, the judge said.

The sentencing is on the lower end of the expected sentence of between 20 to 25 years. Prosecutors had requested the full 25 years in prison on the grounds his actions were needless and cold-blooded, and that it includes a case that was not part of the state’s murder case. Chauvin’s defense attorney Eric Nelson during Thursday’s hearing said Chauvin “is so much more than just that day, May 25, 2020,” and is not a risk to reoffend. He asked the judge to sentence Chauvin to 20 years in prison.

The federal sentence will run concurrently with the 22 ½ years he received in Hennepin County court for murdering Floyd.