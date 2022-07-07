Pet Connection: Meet Rosie

In this week's Pet Connection, Rosie loves fun and being the center of attention in her home

We have a fun loving girl looking for a family to love, as long as she’s the center of attention.

If you don’t have a dog already, Rosie might be the girl for you.

She’s a six-year-old Shepherd at the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes.

Her previous owners surrendered her because she didn’t get along with another dog they had.

She can react poorly to other dogs, so she needs to be the only pooch in her home.

But she would do well with children who aren’t too rough with her, and possibly could be introduced to cats if she’s supervised.

Rosie loves to have fun. She needs plenty of toys for when she gets bored, and a nice bed to snuggle into.

If Rosie is the girl for you, check out more by clicking here.