“Race: Are we so different?” exhibit seeks to educate people at Fargo City Hall

An exhibition to expand your knowledge on the history of race relations in the United States has a temporary home.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — YWCA of Cass-Clay moves their “Race: Are we so different?” mini-exhibition to Fargo’s City Hall as part of the YWCA’s mission to eliminate racism.

“It’s for people to ask the questions that you’ve always wanted to ask and you weren’t sure if in fact you’re going to be offending the other person or the other culture. This is a learning experience for the entire Fargo,” says Dr. Terry Hogan, the Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Fargo.

The YWCA of Cass-Clay says having it at City Hall will draw more visitors to the exhibit and give people opportunities to educate themselves about historical figures, laws and movements.

“You can go at your own pace. You can read the things that you want to. You can engage with the content in the way that you want to. If you’re more interested in the videos, if you’re more interested in the reading. It just does a nice job of providing some history and context. As well as kind of some ways to think about race that maybe you haven’t before. And, to think about your own identity maybe, specifically for white people,” Allison Pillar, the Communications Manager at YWCA says.

The city welcomes open dialogues about America’s dark history with racism.

Organizers want visitors to bring the conversation home to spread awareness of race issues.

“I don’t want there to continuously be a misconception. I want people to learn about the differences of who we are. When we understand the differences of who we are, we have a better understanding of how we have a dialogue with each other. The better opportunity is to come out and engage. Engage from what you see, engage from what you already know and continuously learning the process and we’re more than happy to expand on whatever questions you may have,” Dr. Hogan said.

The exhibit is open to everyone and will be up through September.