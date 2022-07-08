Red River Valley Fair opens it’s doors

Can you smell the popcorn and hear the carnival rides? A couple signs that time of the year is here.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-The Red River Valley Fair kicked off at 11:00AM and people are excited the event is 10 days again this year after switching from 6 days in 2021.

Organizers are thrilled to bring back the rides for all ages, an assortment of foods from vendors around the Midwest and their biggest live performance lineup to date.

Things will kick off with 3 Doors Down, and tomorrow Tim McGraw will be putting on a show.

“We just want to have a space where people can come, enjoy themselves and have some fun things to do. We’ve had great support from the community, and we just hope to bring out more people this year,” said Elizabeth Birkemeyer, Director of Marketing and Events of the Red River Valley Fair.

The fair will be open from 11:00AM until midnight through next week.

Adults get in for $12.

Kids ages 6 to 11 are 6 dollars and kids 5 and under get in free.