Fargo Police say they confirm man’s identity who escaped shooting scene

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police confirms the identify of a man they say escaped the scene from yesterday’s shooting at South Fargo.

He’s been identified as Derek Stanley.

Authorities say he fled from law enforcement going southbound on the 1600 block of 35th Street South.

If a member of the public finds Stanley, they are advised to refrain from approaching or attempting to apprehend him and call 9-1-1.

Anyone with other information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center or text a tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.