Police still searching for suspect in officer-involved shooting

FARGO (KVRR) – A search continues for the suspect who ran from the scene of an officer-involved shooting Friday morning.

Fargo police identified the suspect as Derek Stanley. They say not to approach or try to stop him, but instead call 911.

Stanley is accused of running from a van. Police were called to in the 34 hundred block of 15th Ave. S. A caller reported people were slumped over in the vehicle inside a garage and that it had a bullet hole in the windshield.

When officers arrived, the driver, 28-year-old Shane Netterville was shot by Officer Adam O’Brien, an eleven-year veteran with the department.

Netterville, who was last known to live in Jamestown, died at a local hospital.

Police arrested 25-year-old Cody Dunn for fleeing and possession of a controlled substance. He has no permanent address.

O’Brien has been placed on paid administrative leave while the North Dakota BCI investigates.