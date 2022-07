Senator Cramer says finger is “healing nicely” after backyard accident

The republican lost the tip of one of his fingers in June

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Senator Kevin Cramer says his finger is “healing nicely” after a backyard accident three weeks ago.

The republican said on Twitter, he crushed two fingers between two rocks and lost the tip of one.

Cramer thanked his great surgeons and said he went through four hours of HBOT treatments.

He plans to return to DC this week.