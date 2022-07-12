LIVE: Tailgate Opera

Let us tell you a tale of a tailgate, and some tunes that will knock your socks off.

Perhaps it’s been awhile since you’ve been to the opera.

Maybe you’ve never even gone at all.

That’s okay; they’re bringing the opera to you, this summer.

Thanks to a truck and the sound sorcerers of Livewire, the Fargo-Moorhead Opera is performing opera pieces throughout the summer evenings at various metro-area parks.

They’re calling it “Tailgate Opera,” and while the challenges are different than a stage show — more wind, for example — the vocal performances are no less electrifying.

It’s a great way to bring opera to may not have seen it performed before, says the Opera’s Relationship Director, Shirley Liephon.

Some people haven’t gone to see a show because they thought it was too expensive, or because they’re intimidated by the foreign languages it’s sometimes performed in, she says.

This way, they’re making an opera performance the ultimate in accessibility.

And while our studio may not be as pastoral a setting as our city parks, it was a decent-enough setup for a vocal performance by the Opera’s Josh Kohl.

Check out his sneak preview, above, of what you can catch live (and free!) throughout the summer evenings in the metro, and watch Liephon’s full interview, below.

For more information:

https://www.fmopera.org/tailgate-opera?fbclid=IwAR3YY1RC6YInO7URnMEZ_0t_H5EEy8swuzI7VUABxYPSmgfuhkgaJoB7IEI