Police locate man wanted for questioning in officer-involved shooting

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo police say a man wanted for questioning following Friday’s police-involved shooting has been found.

Derek Stanley was located in north Fargo. He was held by police and turned over to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is leading the investigation at the request of police.

Police say Stanley ran from a stolen van in south Fargo when officer Adam O’Brien fired at the speeding van, striking the driver, 28-year-old Shane Netterville, who later died.

Another man who was in the van was caught near the scene and charged with refusing the commands of police to stop.