Fargo abortion clinic awaits ruling on request to remain open

FARGO (KVRR) – In two weeks, North Dakota’s only abortion clinic will have to shut down unless a judge grants a temporary restraining order.

Demonstrators were back at the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo Wednesday, when abortions are typically scheduled.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, state Attorney General Drew Wrigley ordered the clinic to close by July 28.

The clinic is suing to block enforcement of a state law that prohibits nearly all abortions. They’re also asking that the clinic be allowed to stay open until the lawsuit is settled.

Clinic Attorney Tom Dickson says there’s no indication when Judge Bruce Romanick might rule on the motion.

The state abortion ban includes exceptions for rape, incest, or for preserving the life of the mother.

Owner Tammi Kromenaker has said she plans to eventually move the clinic to Moorhead.