I-94 crash near Moorhead causes injuries

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – Two SUVS, a car and a box truck were part of a collision on I-94 east of Moorhead Thursday morning.

The crash happened at around 10 a.m. in the westbound lane near the truck weigh scale. Traffic headed west was backed up for miles for more than 90 minutes.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Clay County deputies, Dilworth and Moorhead Fire-Rescue were among the agencies on scene along with ambulances from Sanford and Barnesville.

The cause of the crash will be investigated. There was no word on the number, or extent of the injuries.