N.D. Senators Ask For Review of Fufeng Group’s Land Purchase in Grand Forks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer are asking for a review into Fufeng Group’s land purchase in Grand Forks.

The city council has given the Chinese food manufacturer the go ahead to build a $700 million dollar corn-milling facility.

The project has drawn criticism from locals over water, air and traffic impacts.

Hoeven and Cramer say People’s Republic of China investments in the U.S. demand scrutiny.

They believe a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment would clarify whether the purchase of the land carries national security implications.

Click here for the full text of the letter.