Moorhead To Celebrate Major Underpass Project on Monday

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — What started out as a multi-million dollar idea in 2017 is almost complete and Moorhead is ready to celebrate.

A ribbon cutting and party is planned at the Main 20th & 21st Streets Railroad Underpass on Monday afternoon.

City officials say the underpass is just days away from opening.

It is the largest public transportation project in Moorhead history.

The festivities begin at 4 p.m. Monday with food and live music to follow until 7 p.m.

Parking is available at Moorhead High School.