Walhalla Man Has Died in a 4-Wheeler Crash Near Leroy

PEMBINA, N.D. (KVRR) — A Walhalla, North Dakota man has died in a 4-wheeler crash along a flooded field near Leroy.

Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Michael Peterson was riding with a group of 4-wheelers about a mile north of the town Saturday night just before 9.

They say Peterson left the road, drove in the field, reentered the road before leaving it again and hitting a culvert and was partially ejected.

The Polaris partially overturned on top of him.

Peterson suffered fatal injuries from the rollover.

The crash remains under investigation.