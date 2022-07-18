Former Fargo City Commissioner Gehrig to host WDAY Radio show

Commissioner Tony Gehrig

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig will host a one hour weekly show on WDAY Radio.

Thursdays With Tony airs from 11:00 AM to noon.

Gehrig is a pilot with the North Dakota Air National Guard and served on the City Commission for seven years. He decided not to campaign for another term this year.

“I am very excited to continue to engage the people of Fargo and our neighbors in the region with this new radio show on WDAY Radio. I am looking forward to entertaining and informing our community with topics and issues that are relevant to everyday life in our part of the world,” Gehrig said in a statement.

“Tony has never been afraid to take on the establishment in Fargo, and while people may not always agree with his viewpoint, he sticks to his guns and is fearless in his pursuit of the truth,” President of Flag Family Media Steve Hallstrom said.