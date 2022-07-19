1 Million Pound Food Distribution Shortfall Projected at Great Plains Food Bank

Great Plains Food Bank will have its biggest food budget in its 39 year history.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- They’re hoping it helps address their projections of a one million pound distribution shortfall this fiscal year from last.

Great Plains’ budget for food for the fiscal year is two point two million dollars.

It’s twice the amount the nonprofit paid for it last year.

It comes at a crucial time where leaders of the organization say they may give out 800,000 fewer meals than last year.

“Partially Covid 19 caused so many supply change challenges and a lot of merger activity in some of the food producers, there is a leaner supply change available,” said Kate Molbert, COO, Great Plains Food Bank.

She says they’re seeing their lowest amount of donations since 2018, due to covid, as well as inflation and rising food prices.

“Every pound of food costs more than it did last year. We are trying everything, getting really innovative and creative, and trying to make the pounds that we do have go a little further,” said Molbert.

One strategy mentioned was a Client Choice Model where people can list specific items they need instead of getting a box or random things.

Owner of TLC Cleaning Trisha Lake stepped up and created the Facebook page The Fargo Mom’s Club.

“We try to create a safe space where moms can help each other and so we have a little section in the group called moms helping moms, and it’s where they can ask for help and other moms can jump in and say ‘Hey, I can take you to the grocery store or I can do this or that,” said Trisha Lake, TLC Cleaning.

The group has more than 4,000 members.

“More recently we’re definitely seeing a lot more food insecurities coming about where people are asking for help with groceries, asking for help with gas,” said Lake.

Molbert says they’re here for the community.

“The most important thing I’d like to say for anyone who does need to seek food assistance, don’t hesitate, we’re doing everything that we can within our community to make sure that food will be available,” said Molbert.