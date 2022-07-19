LIVE: Lunch Aid Returns

It's whetting our appetite for a great show -- and a show of support for kids who need school lunches covered.

It’s a critical time for a lot of families in the region.

Kids are going back to school next month, and for the first time since Covid-19 struck, school lunches won’t be free.

That’s putting pressure on families already strapped by inflation and the rising cost of everything, including groceries.

Fortunately, Lunch Aid is on it.

They’re adding a new sponsor to their 2022 fundraising event, set for September 24th.

They started in 2018 to cover the costs of school lunch debt in for families in Fargo public schools.

Then, they spent the next two years working to raise money to boost the work of other food-insecurity nonprofits in our region.

This year, they’re excited to get back to performing in person to raise money to feed kids whose families need help now more than ever.

Lunch Aid’s Jason Boyton and new sponsor Trisha Lake of TLC Cleaning joined the Morning Show for a live interview with Emily Welker about what families are up against this year as the pandemic is giving way to a whole new host of challenges keeping kids fed, healthy, and learning.