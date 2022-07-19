Minnesota Female Pilot Makes History With The Blue Angels

A Minnesota native becomes the first ever female pilot to fly with the Blue Angels.

Lt. Amanda Lee of Mounds View, Minnesota will join the team of pilots for the 2023 air show season.

She will need to complete an intensive five-month training program with the other new members of the team.

While Lee is the first female fighter jet demonstration pilot, the Blue Angels say hundreds of female Navy service members and Marines have served with the team over the last 55-years.