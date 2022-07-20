Body Of Missing, Vulnerable Adult Located in Beltrami County

BELTRAMI CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 21-year-old Logan Roy has been found about three-quarters of a mile from his home, 30 miles north of Bemidji.

The body was found around 8:30 Wednesday morning while deputies were doing a search.

Roy was a vulnerable adult who set off an alert by the county when he left his home on Sunday with a loaded gun.

His family began receiving texts shortly after he alluded to self-harm and provoking law enforcement into a situation where they would be forced to take his life.

An autopsy will be done on the body.