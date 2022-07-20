Border Crossing Program Returns, But Battle Over Hours Unchanged in ND

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Calling it a game changer for Minnesotans and Canadians, Sen. Amy Klobuchar announcing the return of the Remote Area Border Crossing Program.

That allows U.S. travelers to enter Canada by water or ice, rather than land or air ports of entry.

Klobuchar says it will help boost tourism and access to homes and businesses on both sides of the border.

On the North Dakota side of the Canadian border, Sen. John Hoeven is still working to restore normal operating hours at the ports of entry.

He wants them restored to pre-pandemic hours to help ag producers and commercial haulers.

“We’re working with both Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol to try and extend the hours at the ports of entry and getting more surveillance equipment on the northern border,” said Hoeven.

Customs and Border Protection recently said longer entry hours cannot be justified because of the shrinking volume of traffic at the border crossings.