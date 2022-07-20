Man Run Over By Baler While Working On Tractor In Wadena County

WADENA CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Verndale, Minnesota man is dead after being run over by a tractor and baler he was working on.

Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Raphael Kern was between the tractor and baler Tuesday morning around 11:30.

It had broken down the day before and was left in gear.

While working on the tractor, it started running and Kern was run over.

Another man on scene called 911.

Kern was airlifted to Sanford in Fargo where he was later pronounced dead.