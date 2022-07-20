North Dakota Has 1st Case of Monkeypox

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota has its first confirmed case of monkeypox.

Department of Health says a person living in the eastern part of the state got the illness while traveling out of state.

The sample has been sent to the CDC for positive confirmation.

The person who tested positive is currently isolating and the health department is doing contact tracing to identify anyone who may be at risk due to close contact with the patient.

They are being asked to watch for symptoms and will be offered post-exposure monkeypox vaccination.

They say the risk for getting the disease remains low.