North Dakota’s lawyers say July 28 abortion ban should stick

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP/KVRR) — North Dakota attorney general’s office says a motion seeking to block enforcement of a trigger law that would shut down the state’s only abortion clinic should be denied.

The state says the law was administered properly by Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

He certified a July 28 closing date for Red River Women’s Clinic shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Clinic operators in Fargo say Wrigley was premature in starting the 30-day countdown.

The state says Wrigley met the only condition to shutting down the clinic, which was whether the high court’s ruling was clear.

The motion is part of a lawsuit on the constitutionality of the ban.