Park Rapids Teen Walking On Shoulder of Road Hit By Drunk Driver

HUBBARD CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Park Rapids, Minnesota man is arrested for DWI after hitting a teen walking on the shoulder of 170th Street in Henrietta Township earlier this month.

Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office got a report of the hit-and-run on July 7.

They say 18-year-old Isabelle Croskrey of Park Rapids was walking with her sister around 9:40 that evening when she was hit from behind by a red Ford Ranger.

Croskrey had injuries to her hand and foot and was taken to St. Josephs Hospital in Park Rapids while deputies began looking for the vehicle.

They soon located the Ford Ranger which had a broken passenger side mirror and stopped 54-year-old Robert Mackay Jr. of Park Rapids.

Deputies say he showed signs of impairment and admitted to seeing people walking along the road and drinking “a lot”.

A preliminary breath test showed an alcohol concentration of .16.

Mackay was arrested for DWI.

A marijuana smoking device being also found during a search of his vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained for a sample of Mackay’s blood and the sample was sent to the Minnesota BCA for analysis.

The results are pending.