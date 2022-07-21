Fire causes person to jump from Fargo apartment

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo Fire Department says a person jumped from the second floor of an apartment building on fire.

It happened around 7:40 Thursday morning at 728 23rd Street South.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from outside the second-floor unit located on the southwest corner of the building. They made entry into the apartment and were able to knock down the fire. Battalion Chief Jason Ness says there is heavy smoke and some fire damage to the apartment.

He says it doesn’t appear there was any fire extension to upper floors or neighboring units.

A cause is under investigation.