Food Truck & Flea Market Festival is a hit among F-M community

It was a nice escape from the workplace where people enjoyed tacos, sandwiches and ice cream

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s the second Scheels Arena Food Truck and Flea Market Festival of the summer and the F-M community treated themselves to goodies and sunshine.

This is the first year Scheels Arena is hosting this festival and organizers say they plan to bring it back every month of the summer season.

One of the more popular food items is the root beer float.

A classic treat to help beat the heat.

“We have the original A&W root beer float. People know it from a hundred years back so they kinda go out of their way to find me. You see all the people standing in line here all the time because there’s people waiting to get an A&W old-fashioned root beer float. They all grew up with an old float,” says Tom Hoepfner who took charge of the A&W Float Mobile.

If you missed the festival, the next one will be August 18th from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.