LIVE: Zoo Brew Helps Red River Zoo Deal With Unexpected Expenses

Fundraiser Featuring Alcohol Tastings, Music Set For Friday At Red River Zoo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – You never know what to expect at the Red River Zoo. That goes the same for the people who run the zoo.

That’s why things like this Friday’s Zoo Brew are important. The fundraiser is an adults-only event with alcohol tastings, a band, and plenty of chances to hang out with the animals.

The funds help the zoo, which has seen a couple curve balls this summer.

The 94-year-old carousel is out of order. The zoo has to custom order a part to fix it.

A building on the grounds also recently flooded.

Those unexpected issues are exactly why the zoo needs the community to step up and help out.

Zoo Executive Director Sally Jacobson explains, “Maybe a surprise health concern could come up, or a piece of equipment could break, pickup go out or something like that. You never know what’s gonna happen so it’s really important that we have some funds set aside so the zoo would be able to sustain itself.”

You can learn more about Zoo Brew and other upcoming events at the zoo by clicking here.