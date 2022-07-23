22nd Annual Miracle Ride features 63 riders

Harley Davidson in West Fargo and Sanford Children's Hospital partner up for the Miracle ride to raise funds and awareness for Childrens Miracle Network.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — This is the 22nd year of the ride and organizers say it has continued to grow and attract support for the community.

They departed at noon with 6 stops total, 3 in the Fargo-Moorhead area and 3 more out near the lakes.

The ride wrapped around 5 pm, some say this event is near and dear to their hearts.

“Um pit 66, we had crooked halo over in Lake Park and yea RJ’s across the street. It’s all about the kids I mean the kids are a huge part of our community, and we really want to support them,” said Adrian Smith, General Manager, Harley Davidson.

They ended the ride with a parade, then riders gathered at Hooligans for a well deserved dinner.