Active Shooter Training Tonight in Kindred, Tuesday in Tower City

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) Law enforcement, fire and EMS will be all over Kindred Public Schools tonight for active shooter training.

It starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.

It is being conducted by Cass County Sheriff’s Office along with the school district.

The training will also take place at Maple Valley Public Schools in Tower City on Tuesday night between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.