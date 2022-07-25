Man Dies Over A Week After Motorcycle Crash in Walsh County

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks man has died of injuries from a motorcycle crash over a week ago in Walsh County.

Highway patrol says 43-year-old Cory Anderson was riding with a group of motorcyclists about 5 miles north of Forest River on July 16.

They say Anderson hit a soft patch on the gravel road and lost control of the motorcycle, which tipped and rolled.

Anderson was taken to Altru Hospital and has since died of his injuries.