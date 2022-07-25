Veteran suspended from volunteering at Fargo Nat’l Cemetery after outhouse opposition

United Patriotic Bodies Commander Jason Hicks is suspended from volunteering at the Fargo National Cemetery for six months by VA officials.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – United Patriotic Bodies Commander Jason Hicks is suspended from volunteering at the Fargo National Cemetery for six months by VA officials.

It’s because of claims of intimidation and harassment in opposing an outhouse proposal.

Tom Krabbenhoft says there was no due process and the punishment was just handed out.

We received an email from David Huth, Executive Director, of Fort Snelling National Cemetery Complex, detailing some unnamed members have been cited for misconduct like harassing, bullying, intimidating, and rude behavior towards VA Employees, as well as other cemetery strategic partners and other volunteers.

Jason Hicks said he was suspended from volunteering.

“He was suspended giving up his own time volunteering for the honor guard and veterans and their families to bury them. And he was suspended by people that are being paid handsomely to be veterans’ advocates,” Krabbenhoft said.

“I think it’s going to be a mess and I think it’s going to be a disgrace and we know what happens in the wintertime out here, and there’s going to be now way to clean it or empty it, because it’ll be frozen solid,” Hicks said.

Hicks said in the past there were plans for building indoor bathrooms next to the cemetery.

“Jason was our strongest advocate and our loudest voice and opposition to what they want to do out there and they essentially blunted the spear,” Krabbenhoft said.

Krabbenhoft says many of the veterans and veterans groups he’s spoken with are against the $250,000 project.

“It’s rather disgraceful and disgusting to dispose of human waste and our veteran soldiers and sailors in the same ground,” Krabbenhoft said.

Vets say the outhouses won’t have electricity, heat and won’t flush either so they aren’t environmentally clean.

“Some of this stuff is hurting our volunteer efforts as well too, so they’re making it difficult for us to get people out there just to you know volunteer and do these burial rights, you know the veterans and especially their families deserve,” Krabbenhoft said.

They say they will continue to fight against this plan and vow to make their voices heard.

We reached out to Huth for comment, but he didn’t respond.