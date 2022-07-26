Active SWAT Scene In South Fargo

Police performed knock and announce warrant Tuesday morning

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police are asking people to avoid a stretch of the city’s south side as an active SWAT situation is in progress there.

Fargo Police say they were helping the Cass County drug task force at around 6 a.m. With a high risk, knock and announce warrant in the 900 block of 5th Street South.

They have a perimeter set up and they think there are people inside.

They didn’t get a response to the knock so the swat team used a flash bang device as a distraction.

Again, it’s an active scene and they’re asking we members of the public to stay away.