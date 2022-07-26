Beer Sales Closer To Reality At Bison Games This Fall

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Bison fans are closer than ever to being able to enjoy a cold beer during Bison Football games starting this fall.

Fargodome Authority has voted to approve beer sales, sending the agreement back to NDSU Athletics.

Both sides have to sign off on the revised lease agreement before it is a done deal and that is expected in a couple of weeks.

Fargodome staff will need to make sure workers selling beer are of legal age and are in compliance with City of Fargo server training and alcohol laws.

NDSU President David Cook has said he supports the change.

Attendance has been dropping in recent years with some fans leaving after tailgating in the parking lot.