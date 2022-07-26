Gov. Burgum Asks Feds To Fast Track Fufeng Land Purchase Review

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum wants a federal review of a Chinese company’s purchase of land in North Dakota put on the fast track.

The review, requested by Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, would ensure the sale for a wet corn milling plant is not detrimental to national security.

Fufeng Group’s planned $700 million project in Grand Forks has stirred some opponents to raise fears of espionage due to its close proximity to Grand Forks Air Force Base.

City Administrator Todd Feland says the company voluntarily submitted a formal request Monday to have federal officials review the project.

He says the city and the company continue to be one hundred percent behind the project, even with growing opposition.