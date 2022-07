Lovett & Hiatt “Together on Stage” In Fargo This Fall

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt are performing “Together on Stage” this fall at Fargo Theatre.

The American music storytellers have each been putting out songs for decades.

You can hear the award winning artists perform live on Thursday, October 20.

Tickets for reserved seating are $69.50 and $89.50.

They go on sale Friday morning at 10 at jadepresents.com.