Two men hospitalized after crash & fire on I-94

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Two men have serious injuries following a crash and fire on I-94 near University Drive Friday afternoon.

Around 4:00 a semi was heading east as traffic slowed down because of construction on the interstate in Moorhead. A pickup rear ended the semi and trailer and started on fire.

The driver, a 71 year old Detroit Lakes man, and his passenger, a 53 year old Detroit Lakes man, were taken to the hospital. A witness says the men were pulled from the burning vehicle.

The men’s names will be released once their families are notified.