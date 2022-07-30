Fargo’s Ride to Fight Suicide focuses on mental health

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR)- Leaders of the North Dakota chapter for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, are raising funds and focusing energy towards suicide prevention and mental health, through there 11th annual Ride to Fight Suicide event.

Over 80 riders registered to make the 150 mile trip from Fort Saloon in Abercrombie to Silver Dollar in West Fargo.

Organizers say you don’t have to be in a motorcycle to participate in the ride, people in any kid of vehicle are welcomed to participate.

They say more money and education on these issues are needed, they say North Dakota ranks in the top 10 nationally in suicide deaths.

“It’s very important to have this outlet for various different reasons, its not only to help prevent suicide and to bring awareness to suicide but we also focus on mental health,” said Catrina Gullickson, Chairman of Ride To Fight Suicide.

Proceeds benefit local and national suicide prevention and awareness programs of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.