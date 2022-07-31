West Acres Mall celebrates turning 50

The mall's CEO speaks about celebrating the special day by looking at its humble beginning and how far it's come.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –West Acres Mall reflects on 50 years.

West Acres Mall is celebrating its special day by looking at its humble beginning and how far it’s come.

William Schlossman had a vision.

“The inspiration came out of necessity. He was managing the black building and Sears was 40,000 feet. They wanted to be more than twice that size and he knew he was going to lose Sears as a tenant,” said Brad Schlossman, CEO, West Acres Development.

He decided to become the landlord for the new Sears.

“Definitely very proud of what our father left as a legacy here at the mall. Fifty years later; it’s going strong,” said Schlossman.

Since then, they say the mall has grown and evolved with the community.

“Fargo is smaller than it is today. West Acres was a full mile out of town on a gravel road so it seemed like it was out in the middle of nowhere,” said Schlossman.

“We feel very fortunate to be within this community. They’ve supported us along the way, and think that in turn, we’ve provided a place where people can come. Everyone can feel comfortable; people feel safe here,” said Alissa Adams, COO, West Acres Development.

They tell me they have been able to battle through the ups and downs including Covid because of the people’s support. Schlossman says they are proud of the economic impact West Acres has had.

“Especially through tax collections, we’re one of the largest property taxpayers for all these years. This generates more sales tax than any other venue in town,” said Schlossman.

They say the mall has been a community cornerstone over the last 50 years, and over the next 50 years, they’re going to make efforts to continue to improve the shopping experience for people that come in.

“We feel like we’re just getting started. We’re really excited to see what the future holds for West Acres. We have a lot of fun things coming up, we look forward to providing an even better experience for our guests going forward. You know, providing new retail experiences, diversifying the mall, you know our property will likely look different ten years from now,” said Adams.