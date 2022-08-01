Fargo Man Dead After Crashing Spyder Motorcycle Near Horace

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo man is dead after crashing his Spyder motorcycle about 2 miles southwest of Horace.

That crash happened Sunday afternoon just before 4.

Highway Patrol says 75-year-old Charles Bekkerus left Highway 16 and crashed into a sunflower field.

A passerby noticed the motorcycle in the field and called 911.

Bekkerus was taken to Essentia Health for treatment of injuries but later passed away.

The crash remains under investigation.