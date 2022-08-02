Cramer blocks DHS nominees until North Dakota family is reunited

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Sen. Kevin Cramer is blocking Department of Homeland Security nominees because of an immigration case in North Dakota.

Cramer says a North Dakota family was separated after the mother, a Canadian citizen, inadvertently overstayed her visa. She has been barred from entering the U.S. for 10 years.

Cramer says the woman received poor advice during the COVID pandemic which led her to remain in Canada.

“My holds on DHS nominees will remain until this case is resolved,” Cramer said.

“If there’s no meaningful change soon, these holds will expand to other agencies involved in this case. I’d like to state the obvious. It shouldn’t take a United States Senator personally calling agencies and the administration while holding up nominees to get the so-called public servants to actually serve the public.”

Cramer says the Biden Administration is wrong for allowing this to happen on the northern border while thousands of people enter the country illegally through the southern border.