Vandals breaking flags, damaging greens at El Zagal Golf Course

Thanks again to whoever has done this for the 2nd time this year. We had 18 flag sticks and flags stolen at a 9 hole golf course this year with more damage this summer than all my years combined. Raise better kids who respect things please. pic.twitter.com/lCuIp26cB1 — Lucas Palczewski (@fwanky34) August 2, 2022

FARGO (KVRR) – Vandals have been destroying property at El Zagal Golf Course.

Fargo Park District Enterprise Director Carolyn Boutain says the course was hit at least three times in July.

Several flag sticks were broken or stolen and holes were punched in the ground.

Boutain says the incidents were reported to police, but so far, there’s no word on whether any suspects have been identified.

An assistant golf course superintendent tweeted “more damage this summer than all my years combined. Raise better kids who respect things please.”