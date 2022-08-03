Grand Forks Public Health to Offer Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks Public Health is offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.
Shots will be available next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Due to limited quantities, only designated clinics will offer the vaccine to preserve the current allocations.
The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is administered as a two-dose series, three weeks apart.
A second dose will be reserved for people who received their first dose at Grand Forks Public Health.
- Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022here to register online for an appointment. Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Please click
- Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022here to register online for an appointment. Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Please click
- Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022here to register online for an appointment. Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Please click