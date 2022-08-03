Grand Forks Public Health to Offer Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week

TJ Nelson,
Novavax 072522

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks Public Health is offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

Shots will be available next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Due to limited quantities, only designated clinics will offer the vaccine to preserve the current allocations.

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is administered as a two-dose series, three weeks apart.

A second dose will be reserved for people who received their first dose at Grand Forks Public Health.

  • Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PMPlease click here to register online for an appointment.
  • Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PMPlease click here to register online for an appointment.
  • Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PMPlease click here to register online for an appointment.

 

Categories: Coronavirus-ND, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , ,

You Might Like